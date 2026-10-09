Paska And Njerae Unveil Visual Story For “No More Drama,” Merging Haitian Konpa And East African RnB

What began as a musical meeting between Haiti and East Africa has now taken shape on screen. Haitian-Congolese artist Paska and Kenyan singer-songwriter Njerae are taking their cross-cultural collaboration a step further with the release of the official music video for their captivating single, “No More Drama.” The video captures the intimate spirit of the song, which explores finding a love that brings peace after experiencing pain. Rather than it being a performance,Paska says the goal was to preserve the natural chemistry that was already present in the music.

“It felt very natural. The chemistry was already there in the music, so the goal wasn’t to force anything for the camera, but to capture that same feeling visually.”

That approach shaped the atmosphere of the production, with the team creating a visual world that feels warm, intimate and effortless.

Following a special video unveiling party that brought together music lovers, creatives and industry personalities for an exclusive first look, the visual is now available to audiences online, giving fans the opportunity to experience the world of “No More Drama” in full. The collaboration, released on September 25, 2026, brings together Paska’s Haitian and Congolese musical influences with Njerae’s contemporary Kenyan R&B sensibilities. For Paska, the collaboration represents a natural extension of his desire to connect his Haitian heritage with audiences across Africa.

“I brought my Haitian and Congolese influences, she brought her Kenyan perspective, and somehow the two worlds just fit.”

That spirit is central to “No More Drama,” with Konpa providing the rhythmic foundation while Njerae’s distinctive vocals add a softer, intimate dimension to the record.“It felt very natural. The chemistry was already there in the music, so the goal wasn’t to force anything for the camera, but to capture that same feeling visually.”

That approach shaped the atmosphere of the production, with the team creating a visual world that feels warm, intimate and effortless.

Directed by French-Haitian visual artist Christo, the video’s production was designed to put both artists at ease while allowing the emotion of the song to come through naturally. Paska credits the director’s guidance with helping them deliver a performance that felt authentic rather than overly staged. While the chemistry between the artists was central to the video, Paska says Njerae brought an unexpected quality to the production.

“Njerae brought a really effortless energy. She has this calm, authentic presence that doesn’t need to be exaggerated, and that translated beautifully on camera.” He was particularly impressed by her willingness to step outside her usual comfort zone.

“Since she is usually very introverted, being able to get out of her comfort zone and be willing to shoot in a more cinematic way while carrying the patience to learn new techniques really impressed the whole team.”

For Paska, that willingness helped give the visual its emotional balance.

“I think she brought a softness to the visual that balanced my energy and made the story feel more genuine.”

Njerae has also praised the creative process behind the collaboration, describing the experience of working with Paska as seamless and highlighting the power of bringing two musical worlds together