MoH Urges Kenyans to Use Protective Gear When Handling Suspected Ebola Cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – The Ministry of Health has urged Kenyans to use protective equipment when assisting people suspected of having Ebola, warning against direct contact without appropriate precautions as the country strengthens its disease surveillance measures.

In a public health advisory issued on Sunday, the ministry advised anyone assisting a suspected Ebola patient to wear protective equipment, including gloves, a mask and gumboots, while seeking immediate professional assistance.

The ministry also urged members of the public to report suspected cases promptly by calling the toll-free emergency number 719 for guidance and assistance.

“When assisting a suspected Ebola case, use protective equipment such as gloves, a mask and gumboots, and call for immediate help,” the ministry said in a statement shared on its official social media account.

The advisory forms part of ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about Ebola prevention and ensure suspected infections are reported and handled safely.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause serious illness and death. The virus can spread through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person who is sick or has died, as well as contaminated objects.

Health authorities have consistently emphasised the importance of early identification, safe handling of suspected cases and prompt referral to trained healthcare personnel to minimise the risk of further transmission.

Members of the public are advised to avoid direct contact with anyone suspected of having Ebola and not to attempt to provide hands-on care without appropriate protective equipment and guidance from health professionals.

Anyone who suspects an infection should seek immediate medical guidance through the established reporting channels rather than attempting to manage the case independently.

The ministry’s advisory also underscores the importance of community participation in disease surveillance, with members of the public encouraged to report suspected cases and follow instructions issued by health officials.

Kenyans seeking guidance or wishing to report a suspected Ebola case can call 719.

The ministry’s latest message comes amid heightened attention to Ebola preparedness and the need for vigilance against potential imported infections. Health officials continue to stress that public awareness, early reporting and adherence to infection-prevention measures are critical in protecting communities and healthcare workers.