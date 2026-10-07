Pharmacists told to be on alert as Kenya confirms imported Ebola case

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Pharmacists and pharmacy care teams have been urged to heighten vigilance following confirmation of Kenya’s first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), in an advisory issued on Wednesday, said pharmacies could play a critical role in the country’s response because they are among the most accessible points of contact between patients and the healthcare system.

The society warned that patients experiencing early symptoms could visit pharmacies seeking medicines or medical advice before presenting at a hospital, making pharmacists an important first line of defence in detecting potential cases.

PSK President Dr Wairimu Mbogo urged pharmacists to ensure that all members of their teams are prepared to recognise possible Ebola symptoms, protect themselves and other patients, and activate the appropriate referral and public health procedures.

Pharmacists have been advised to maintain a high level of suspicion when dealing with patients presenting with fever or a history of fever, severe weakness or fatigue, chills, muscle pain and sore throat, among other concerning symptoms.

Where necessary, pharmacists should establish whether patients have recently travelled or had contact with people who could have been exposed to Ebola.

The society cautioned pharmacy teams against unnecessary physical contact with suspected cases, including avoiding unwarranted physical examinations, injections, invasive procedures and exposure to bodily fluids.

Pharmacies have also been advised to strengthen hand hygiene, use appropriate personal protective equipment, clean contaminated environments and ensure safe handling of patients.

PSK said pharmacies should not attempt to routinely manage suspected Ebola cases.

Instead, a suspected patient should be separated from other people as safely as possible while the appropriate referral process is activated.

The society cautioned pharmacies against simply sending a potentially infectious patient from one pharmacy or health facility to another without proper coordination.

“Do not panic, but do not dismiss,” PSK said, stressing the importance of early recognition and appropriate action.

Pharmacists have also been directed to promptly engage public health and disease surveillance authorities in line with Ministry of Health guidelines.

The society noted that the Ministry has provided the toll-free 719 hotline for official information.

PSK further called on pharmacy owners and managers to brief all personnel, including pharmaceutical technologists, administrative staff and support workers, on the procedures to follow if a suspected case presents at their premises.

The society also warned against sharing personal information relating to suspected patients, including names, photographs and travel details, on social media.

It stressed that patient confidentiality must be maintained and urged pharmacy teams to avoid spreading unverified information.

The advisory comes as health authorities intensify surveillance and contact tracing following confirmation of an imported Bundibugyo Ebola case in Kenya.

The government has been tracing people who may have come into contact with the patient as part of efforts to prevent further transmission.

PSK said pharmacists have a significant role to play in Kenya’s health-security response because of their proximity to communities.

“Professional leadership, early recognition, appropriate infection prevention, timely referral and responsible communication can protect our patients, our teams and our communities,” Dr Mbogo said.