MoH urges calm as Kenya strengthens Ebola response after imported case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Government has intensified measures to contain Ebola Virus Disease following confirmation of Kenya’s first imported case.

The Ministry of Health said the national response is now focused on intensified contact tracing, enhanced disease surveillance and strengthening preparedness across the health system to prevent further transmission.

The National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce convened at Afya House on Wednesday to coordinate the response and review measures required to contain the virus.

The Taskforce is overseeing intensified contact tracing and monitoring of individuals who may have been exposed to the confirmed case.

The Ministry said surveillance has also been enhanced at points of entry, while designated health facilities are being prepared to isolate and manage suspected Ebola cases.

The response is being implemented in collaboration with county governments, development partners and other technical and humanitarian partners.

The Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, who chaired the Taskforce meeting, urged Kenyans to remain calm and vigilant as the Government strengthens measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Muthoni further urged the public to rely on information issued through official Ministry of Health channels to avoid misinformation and unnecessary panic.

The Government’s measures come after Kenya confirmed its first imported Ebola case, prompting heightened surveillance and contact-tracing efforts.

Health authorities have continued to strengthen preparedness across the health system, particularly at points of entry and designated health facilities, as they monitor for any additional suspected cases.

The Ministry of Health said the national response will continue to be coordinated through the Ebola Taskforce as Kenya works to prevent further transmission of the virus.