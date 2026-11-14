Merck steps up thyroid and diabetes screening in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – More than 500 people were targeted for free diabetes and thyroid screening in Nairobi as Kenya marked World Diabetes Day through a three-day health campaign at Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Loresho.

The screening programme, which ended on Saturday, November 14, was conducted through Merck’s ThyroAfrica initiative alongside the 10th Annual Lions Diabetes Symposium.

Participants received Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) tests to identify possible thyroid disorders and Glycated Haemoglobin (HbA1c) tests to assess blood sugar levels and support diabetes detection and management.

The initiative brought together the two screenings following concerns that diabetes and thyroid disorders can occur together but often go undetected because of limited routine testing and low public awareness.

Dr Rilwan Adan, a physician and diabetologist who heads the Lions Diabetes Care Centre in Nairobi, said screening for the two conditions should be integrated because patients can suffer from both.

She said community-based screening was important in reaching people who might otherwise not seek medical attention until symptoms develop.

“Taking an integrated approach to screening helps promote early detection and more comprehensive care,” Dr Adan said.

Merck General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa John Ndeti said the company had been conducting awareness campaigns and screening programmes throughout the year to improve access to testing and strengthen healthcare workers’ capacity to manage non-communicable diseases.

He cited an earlier screening exercise at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Mwea, where 147 people were screened, including 46 for thyroid disorders and 101 for diabetes.

Ndeti urged Kenyans to undergo regular health checks rather than wait for symptoms to appear before seeking medical attention.

Merck launched the ThyroAfrica programme in April 2025 in partnership with hospitals, laboratories, researchers and policymakers to improve awareness, strengthen diagnostic capacity and expand access to thyroid testing and treatment.

The programme also seeks to improve healthcare workers’ ability to identify thyroid disorders at primary care level and strengthen data collection to support diagnosis and treatment.

Members of the public can also access a free two-minute ThyroidAware symptom checker to assess their risk of thyroid disorders and seek appropriate medical attention.