LIVE: Court delivers judgment in Shakahola mass killings case

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 19 — Proceedings are underway at the Mombasa High Court as controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 30 co-accused await judgment in the Shakahola mass killings case, in which they face 191 counts of murder linked to the deaths of children.

Justice Diana Kavedza-Mochache is presiding over the proceedings, which are expected to determine whether the accused are guilty of the charges brought against them following investigations into the deaths in Kilifi County.

Mackenzie, his wife and the other co-accused arrived at the court ahead of the judgment, which has drawn national attention as families of the victims await the outcome of the protracted trial.

More here: Mackenzie faces verdict over 191 child murders in Shakahola