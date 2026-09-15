KEPHIC 2026 to focus on disease prevention and climate health risks

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – Kenya will host the Kenya Public Health International Conference, KEPHIC 2026, from October 27 to 29 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

The conference will bring together public health stakeholders to discuss ways of strengthening health systems and improving the country’s preparedness for disease outbreaks and other health emergencies.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has called on government agencies, directorates and divisions to support preparations for the conference.

The conference will focus on disease prevention, surveillance, pandemic preparedness, primary healthcare and climate-related health risks.

The event comes as Kenya prepares for the anticipated El Niño rains, which could increase the risk of vector-borne diseases.

The government is also monitoring ongoing public health threats, including mpox, measles and polio.

As of September 12, Kenya had recorded 1,309 confirmed mpox cases and 19 deaths across 40 counties, alongside 469 measles cases and one death.

One case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 has also been confirmed in Dadaab, Garissa County.

Muthoni says sustained surveillance and coordinated action will be key to strengthening Kenya’s capacity to respond to both existing and emerging health threats.