Kapondi Denies Link to Murder of Mount Elgon Aspirant Nathan Wasama

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 — Mount Elgon MP Fred Kapondi has distanced himself from allegations linking him to the murder of Nathan Wasama, who was killed last week.

Wasama was reportedly eyeing the Mount Elgon parliamentary seat, with DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua alleging that Kapondi was involved in his killing.

Kapondi has rejected the allegations, accusing Gachagua of misleading the public by linking him to the murder.

The Mount Elgon MP also denied claims that police recovered 18 firearms from his home during a raid, as alleged by Gachagua.

Kapondi said the allegations were false and maintained that he had no involvement in Wasama’s death.

Kapondi further dismissed claims surrounding the alleged recovery of firearms from his residence.

The MP said he was not aware of any basis for the allegation that 18 firearms had been recovered from his home following a police operation.

The claims have added a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the murder of Wasama, who was reportedly preparing to contest the Mount Elgon parliamentary seat.

Kapondi also said Wasama had never reported to police that his life was in danger before he was killed.

The MP’s remarks come as questions continue to surround the circumstances leading to Wasama’s death and whether there were prior indications that he faced a security threat.

Kapondi’s denial follows allegations by Gachagua, who has publicly linked the legislator to the killing.

The allegations have heightened political tensions in Mount Elgon ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the parliamentary seat expected to attract significant political interest.

Kapondi has maintained that the claims against him are unfounded and accused Gachagua of misleading Kenyans over the circumstances surrounding Wasama’s death.

Investigations into the killing are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Wasama’s death and determine whether any individuals will face criminal charges.