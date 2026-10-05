It’s kick-off time as FKF releases dates and fixtures for Premier League Match Day 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Nairobi United and KCB FC will kick off the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season when they lock horns on Friday at the Police Sacco Stadium at 4 pm.

The federation confirmed this on Monday, ending the tussle over the top-tier kickoff.

In other fixtures of the weekend, on Saturday, Mathare United will host APS Bomet at the Police Sacco Stadium (2 pm), Shabana will be away to Posta at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga (3 pm), while champions Gor Mahia will kick off their title defense with a clash against Murang’a Seal (4:15 pm) at a venue yet to be confirmed.

On Sunday, FKF Cup champions Tusker FC will face Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Sports Complex (2 pm); newbies 3K FC will welcome Mara Sugar at the Embu Stadium (3 pm); another promoted side, Migori Youth, host Kenya Police FC at the Awendo Green Stadium (3 pm); Kakamega Homeboyz will take on the winner of the playoff between Mombasa United and Kariobangi Sharks at a venue to be decided (3 pm), while AFC Leopards will play Bandari at a venue to be confirmed (4:15 pm)