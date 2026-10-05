It’s kick-off time as FKF releases dates and fixtures for Premier League Match Day 1

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
It’s kick-off time as FKF releases dates and fixtures for Premier League Match Day 1
Gor Mahia lifting the 2025/26 FKF PL title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Nairobi United and KCB FC will kick off the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season when they lock horns on Friday at the Police Sacco Stadium at 4 pm.

The federation confirmed this on Monday, ending the tussle over the top-tier kickoff.

In other fixtures of the weekend, on Saturday, Mathare United will host APS Bomet at the Police Sacco Stadium (2 pm), Shabana will be away to Posta at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga (3 pm), while champions Gor Mahia will kick off their title defense with a clash against Murang’a Seal (4:15 pm) at a venue yet to be confirmed.

On Sunday, FKF Cup champions Tusker FC will face Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Sports Complex (2 pm); newbies 3K FC will welcome Mara Sugar at the Embu Stadium (3 pm); another promoted side, Migori Youth, host Kenya Police FC at the Awendo Green Stadium (3 pm); Kakamega Homeboyz will take on the winner of the playoff between Mombasa United and Kariobangi Sharks at a venue to be decided (3 pm), while AFC Leopards will play Bandari at a venue to be confirmed (4:15 pm)

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.