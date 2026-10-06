Govt identifies 109 criminal gangs, warns against political violence ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The government has intensified its crackdown on criminal gangs and organised violence, identifying 109 organised criminal gangs and groups operating across the country as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government was particularly concerned about the use of organised youth groups for political intimidation, attacks and harassment.

He warned that the growing involvement of criminal groups in violence could undermine the rule of law, erode public confidence in state institutions and pose a serious security threat ahead of the elections.

The 109 groups identified by the government are an increase from the 89 criminal groups declared illegal in 2016 through Gazette Notice No. 10427.

According to the government, 38 of the groups are based in Western Kenya, 22 in the Rift Valley, 20 in Nairobi, 12 in Nyanza, 11 at the Coast, three in Eastern, two in North Eastern and one in Central Kenya.

Omollo said security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects for offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity between January 1 and August 31, 2026.

Trans Nzoia recorded the highest number of arrests at 491.

During the same period, courts secured 729 convictions, with the Rift Valley accounting for 36.5 per cent of all convictions.

A further 716 cases remain before the courts, according to the government.

Omollo said the figures demonstrate that the government’s response extends beyond arrests to investigations, prosecution and convictions.

The government said security agencies have shifted their focus from individual offenders to the wider networks that facilitate and sustain organised criminal activity.

Through intelligence-led policing, investigators are targeting gang leaders, recruiters and financiers, while linking cases and investigating connections between seemingly unrelated incidents.

Financial investigations are also being pursued where evidence exists to trace proceeds linked to extortion, robbery, illegal businesses and other organised criminal activities.

However, the government acknowledged that the fight against organised gangs has become more difficult because of increasingly decentralised structures and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, particularly along vulnerable border areas.

Authorities said they are strengthening multi-agency cooperation, community-based intelligence and collaboration with neighbouring countries to tackle criminal activities that cross borders.

The government said security agencies would remain alert to attempts to mobilise criminal gangs or organised youth groups for political intimidation, disruption or violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Omollo stressed that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to participate in political life but warned that violence and intimidation have no place in the electoral process.

Security agencies will maintain visibility during political activities and take lawful action against criminal conduct, regardless of those involved, he said.

Those who recruit, finance or direct criminal groups will be held accountable alongside individuals who carry out acts of violence.

The Inspector-General of Police has directed regional police commanders to take firm, decisive and lawful action against criminal gangs and organised violence within their areas of command.

The government also warned that police officers found, through due process, to have facilitated criminal activities or failed to take appropriate action would face administrative or disciplinary measures.

The government acknowledged that enforcement alone cannot permanently eliminate organised criminality, particularly where former offenders return to the same environments and networks that initially drew them into crime.

Omollo said the government would therefore combine arrests and prosecutions with prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.

The initiatives will involve the Probation and Aftercare Service, Kenya Prisons Service, county governments, faith-based organisations and community leaders to help former members of criminal groups rebuild their lives and reintegrate into their communities.

The government also urged young people to take advantage of legitimate employment and enterprise opportunities available through programmes including the NYOTA Programme and Hustler Fund.

Omollo said some young people are recruited into criminal groups through promises of quick money, while others are coerced or exploited by individuals who finance and direct violence.

He said limited economic opportunities can leave young people vulnerable to such exploitation, although this does not excuse criminal conduct.

The government has called on parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders and community leaders to work with security agencies to prevent young people from being recruited into criminal groups.

Members of the public have also been urged to report suspected criminal activity through credible channels.

The government cited the Fichua kwa DCI initiative, which can be reached through the toll-free number 0800 722 203, as one of the channels available for reporting suspected crime.

Omollo said the government would continue to strengthen intelligence-led policing, investigations and prosecutions while taking action to protect lives, property and communities.