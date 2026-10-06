Govt fast-tracks passport decentralisation as Malindi, Nyeri offices near completion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6— The government is accelerating reforms in the immigration sector to bring passport services closer to citizens and reduce delays in the processing of travellers and other immigration services.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the Ministry was fast-tracking the decentralisation of passport issuance, with new offices in Malindi and Nyeri nearing completion.

“We are well on course with the decentralisation of passport issuance, bringing this crucial document closer to where citizens live,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen made the remarks during a meeting with heads of departments at the Directorate of Immigration Services, alongside State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang, to review ongoing reforms and identify measures to accelerate their implementation.

The two offices will expand the existing network of regional passport centres currently operating in Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kericho, Embu, Bungoma, Kisii, Nakuru and Garissa.

Murkomen said the reforms were part of efforts to continuously improve immigration systems and operations to make services more efficient for both Kenyan citizens and visitors.

The Ministry is also integrating employment services into the immigration system to support Kenyans seeking jobs abroad under the government’s Kazi Majuu programme.

“To facilitate the Kazi Majuu programme, the National Employment Authority now has dedicated desks at our Immigration offices in Nairobi,” Murkomen said.

At the country’s main international gateway, the Directorate of Immigration Services is also installing electronic gates at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to facilitate faster processing of travellers.