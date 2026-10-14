Five arrested as DCI recovers 57 phones in Nairobi, Thika crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Five suspects have been arrested in Nairobi and Thika in a police crackdown on phone snatching and the trade in suspected stolen electronic devices, with detectives recovering dozens of mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed a series of operations targeting suspected phone thieves and individuals believed to be involved in tampering with the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of stolen phones.

In one incident along Limuru Road near Muthaiga Mini Market Roundabout, a suspect allegedly snatched an iPhone 15 Pro Max from a motorist who was making a call through his vehicle window as traffic slowed.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Mwangi Gachuru, was apprehended after the motorist pursued him and police officers on patrol joined the chase.

The stolen phone was recovered, and the suspect was taken to Gigiri Police Station for processing ahead of his expected arraignment.

In another incident along Komarock, police officers on foot patrol arrested two suspects accused of snatching a mobile phone from a female passenger travelling in a matatu.

According to the DCI, officers spotted three suspects riding a motorcycle, registration number KMGZ 673P, as they allegedly targeted the passenger.

The officers pursued the suspects, arresting Kevin Musyoka and Deric Odhiambo, while their third accomplice escaped with the stolen phone.

A subsequent operation led officers to a house in the Superloaf area of Mowlem, believed to be linked to the fleeing suspect.

Police arrested Austine Mwangi at the premises and recovered the stolen phone, alongside four other mobile phones, the DCI said.

The investigations also extended to Thika Town, where detectives raided a room on the eighth floor of Aliza Plaza following reports of suspected tampering with IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Elvis Thuita Gitau and the recovery of 57 assorted mobile phones, two tablets and two laptops, among other electronic devices suspected to have been stolen.

The DCI did not provide details on the ownership of the recovered devices or the extent of the suspected operation involving altered IMEI numbers.

The five suspects remain in police custody as investigators process the cases ahead of their expected arraignment in court.

The arrests come amid efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt phone theft networks, which can make it difficult to trace stolen devices when their identifying details are altered.