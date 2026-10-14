EACC, oversight bodies seek stronger accountability in public service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has called for stronger coordination among independent oversight institutions to promote accountability, transparency and prudent use of public resources.

EACC Chairperson David Oginde joined heads of Commissions and Independent Offices (CCIO) on Tuesday for a consultative meeting focused on strengthening inter-institutional cooperation and improving public service delivery.

The meeting was chaired by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, who also chairs the CCIO, with discussions focusing on accountability, sound governance and responsible management of public resources.

“The meeting provided a platform for member institutions to discuss shared challenges, exchange experiences and explore opportunities for collaboration in discharging their respective constitutional and statutory mandates,” EACC said.

The anti-graft body said the deliberations stressed the importance of responsible leadership, effective oversight and institutional independence in advancing good governance and responsive public services.

The engagement comes as public institutions face continued demands to strengthen accountability and ensure public resources are managed transparently and in the public interest.

The EACC said the CCIO brings together Commissions and Independent Offices to facilitate consultation, cooperation and the sharing of best practices on matters of common interest.

Through the forum, the institutions seek to strengthen their effectiveness, address common challenges and enhance their collective contribution to constitutionalism, accountability and improved service delivery.

The commission said working alongside other independent oversight bodies would help safeguard public resources, uphold ethical standards and ensure public service is guided by transparency, responsibility and the public interest.