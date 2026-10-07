DCI turns to boda boda riders in fresh push to disrupt child sex trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7— The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has enlisted boda boda riders as frontline community monitors in a renewed effort to detect and disrupt child sex trafficking in Nairobi.

Through its Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, the DCI on Wednesday engaged riders from Zimmerman and Mirema wards in Roysambu Sub-County, urging them to use their presence across communities to identify and report suspected cases involving children.

The sensitisation exercise, conducted in partnership with MARICI-Kenya, focused on raising awareness of the risks and consequences of child sex trafficking while encouraging riders to become the “eyes and ears” of law enforcement on the ground.

“The engagement sought to raise awareness of the risks and devastating consequences of child sex trafficking, while reminding the riders of their important role in protecting children and helping law enforcement bring perpetrators to justice,” DCI said.

The DCI said boda boda riders are strategically placed to spot suspicious movements and situations involving vulnerable children and can play a critical role in getting information to investigators quickly.

As part of the campaign, 200 riders were issued with branded reflector jackets carrying anti-child-sex-trafficking messages and the DCI’s reporting contacts, turning the riders into visible community ambassadors for the campaign.

The agency urged the riders to promptly report suspected trafficking cases to the police or through its anonymous, toll-free numbers.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening community-level detection of trafficking and improving the flow of information to law enforcement before children are further exploited.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children, disrupting trafficking networks, and bringing perpetrators to justice.