Court case against Optiven withdrawn after settlement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 9 – A court case against property developer Optiven Limited has been withdrawn after the company and the plaintiff, Peter Mulati Nabiswa, reached a settlement, according to a notice published in the Kenya Gazette.

The case, filed at the High Court in Kiambu, had been allowed to proceed as a representative action, meaning Nabiswa could pursue the lawsuit on behalf of other affected people.

The court authorised the representative proceedings on August 4, 2026, and directed that notices be published in the Daily Nation, The Standard and the Kenya Gazette.

The notices were subsequently published, including Gazette Notice No. 13211 dated August 10.

However, the parties reached a consent agreement on August 28, which the High Court adopted on September 21, bringing the representative proceedings to an end.

The subsequent notice directs the withdrawal of the Gazette notice and the corresponding notices published in the two newspapers.

“Pursuant to the said Consent and the Order of the Court dated the 21st September, 2026, Gazette Notice No. 13211 dated the 10th August, 2026, together with the corresponding notices previously published in the Daily Nation and The Standard, is hereby withdrawn,” the notice states.

The notice was issued by Odek Law, the law firm representing Nabiswa, in line with the court’s directions.

The settlement ends the representative case, registered as Kiambu High Court Civil Suit No. E033 of 2026, Peter Mulati Nabiswa v Optiven Limited.

The notice does not disclose the specific claims made against Optiven, the terms of the settlement or whether either party agreed to make payments or admit liability.