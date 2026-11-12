Beyond diplomacy: Kenya, Indonesia find common ground in song

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – An original song bringing together Kenyan and Indonesian voices is offering a different expression of diplomacy, using music to build cultural connections between the two countries beyond formal government engagements.

Titled Indonesia and Kenya, the composition blends Bahasa Indonesia, Kiswahili and English in a celebration of friendship, unity and shared aspirations, with its performance bringing together Indonesian Embassy staff and students from Daystar University in a joint choir.

Its composer, Raden Wisnu Lombardwinanto, Minister Counsellor at the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi, said he was grateful for the opportunity to create the song and direct the choir comprising performers from the two countries.

“I am deeply grateful to God for giving me the inspiration, creativity and opportunity to write, compose and direct this special song, bringing together a choir of two nations, Indonesia and Kenya,” Wisnu said.

“My inspiration came from the friendship, shared values and growing bond between our two countries.”

He said the composition was part of his wider interest in using music to communicate messages that transcend national boundaries.

“I have also created and composed many other songs for the country, the nation, and the world, as well as inspirational and motivational songs. My prayer is that these creations will make a positive difference and benefit all humankind,” he added.

The song’s message is captured in its refrain, Indonesia dan Kenya bersatu padu (Indonesia and Kenya united), followed by Pamoja tunafikia wakati ujao (Together we reach the future).

Its lyrics draw a connection between Indonesia’s Nusantara archipelago and Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, portraying two geographically distant countries brought together by friendship, mutual support and a shared vision for the future.

The composition was performed by Indonesian Embassy staff Wantri Krismas and Raditya Ari Wibowo, alongside internship students Roosvita Nareswari Wibawa and Rafi Khairy Riadi, and Kenyan students from Daystar University.

The collaboration illustrates how cultural diplomacy can extend beyond official statements, trade agreements and high-level meetings to create opportunities for citizens, particularly young people, to interact and build lasting connections.

The song was first performed publicly during Indonesia’s 81st Independence Anniversary diplomatic reception at Wisma Indonesia in Nairobi on October 26, where the joint choir drew applause from more than 300 guests.

Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Witjaksono Adji described the performance as one of the memorable highlights of the reception, saying the original composition demonstrated the importance of bringing citizens of the two countries together through artistic expression.

“The collaborative performance of Indonesian and Kenyan citizens, including the creation of a new (original) song for both nations and countries (‘Indonesia and Kenya’) … left a deep impression on all the guests present, reminding us of the importance of togetherness and cooperation between nations in the world, including Indonesia and Kenya, which results in harmonious people-to-people relations,” Adji said.

The cultural collaboration comes as Kenya and Indonesia seek to broaden their partnership through education, cultural exchanges, trade and investment.

At the diplomatic reception, Adji said bilateral trade in goods reached approximately USD 691 million in 2025, noting that there was room to expand cooperation in manufacturing, energy, healthcare, aviation and maritime affairs.

Beyond the economic figures and official engagements, the musical collaboration highlights the role of education and cultural exchange in building connections between the next generation of Kenyans and Indonesians.