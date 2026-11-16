Abass Khalif Courts Gusii Community in Karen, Gains Endorsement Ahead of Lang’ata MP Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant Abass Khalif has intensified his grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election, securing an endorsement from members of the Gusii community during a meeting held in Karen on Sunday.

Khalif, who serves as South C Ward Representative, was endorsed by members of the community, who also crowned him a Gusii leader and bestowed upon him the nickname Makori in recognition of the relationship he has built with the community.

The gathering, which was framed as a political declaration by the ODM Omogusii community in Lang’ata, brought together community leaders, political figures and residents to discuss political representation, unity and the community’s role in shaping the constituency’s future.

In his remarks, Khalif thanked the community for the recognition, describing the gesture as a reflection of the trust and bond of brotherhood established through their engagements.

“This gesture carries profound meaning, reflecting the trust, recognition and bond of brotherhood established through our shared journey. Such blessings are never taken for granted; they are treasured with humility, gratitude and a renewed sense of responsibility,” he said.

The MP aspirant pledged to promote equitable development across Lang’ata if elected, promising to ensure that all communities have an opportunity to participate in decision-making and benefit from development initiatives.

He said his political agenda would be anchored on inclusivity, national cohesion and the ideals of the Broad-Based Government, arguing that leadership should transcend ethnic, cultural and political affiliations.

Khalif further pledged to champion a political environment in which every community has a voice, adding that unity and collaboration were essential to addressing shared challenges.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, attended the meeting and publicly endorsed Khalif’s bid to succeed him in the constituency.

“He is the best man to take over the mantle for this constituency,” Odiwuor said.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi also rallied support for Khalif, describing him as a capable leader who could steer Lang’ata towards greater development.

“Abass is a good leader who will take this constituency to a better level. Support him,” Nyakundi told the gathering.

Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka and Mugumoini MCA Jerad Akama were among other political leaders who attended the event.

The meeting also reaffirmed the community’s commitment to working with Abagusii residents across Nairobi’s 17 constituencies and other parts of the country to address common concerns, strengthen political networks and advance their collective interests.

Khalif’s engagement with the Gusii community is part of a wider mobilisation drive targeting different ethnic groups in Lang’ata. He has also held meetings with members of the Kamba and Luo communities as he seeks to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 polls.

The engagements come as political aspirants begin strengthening grassroots networks and courting community support in preparation for the August 2027 General Election.