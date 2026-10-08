11-0! Harambee Starlets make mince meat of Seychelles in LA Olympics Qualifier

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
11-0! Harambee Starlets make mince meat of Seychelles in LA Olympics Qualifier
Harambee Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The national women’s football team Harambee Starlets swept aside Seychelles 11-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday afternoon in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games qualification first leg.

Foreign-based forward Valary Nekesa, Airin Madalina, Elizabeth Mideva, Mercy Airo, Martha Amunyolete and Elizabeth Muteshi notched a brace each to see Kenya put one leg in the second round, where the winner between Malawi and Zimbabwe awaits.

The second leg is slated to be played next Monday (October 12) at the same venue, Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya took a 3-0 lead in the first half, with Valarie Nekesa scoring a brace in the 8th and 43rd minutes as Mango scored one in the 25th minute.

Returning for the second leg, Harambee Starlets made minced meat of Seychelles, adding eight more goals.

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.