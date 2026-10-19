CS Wandayi Assures Kenyans of Fuel Supply Amid Iran Conflict, Eyes Levy Funds to Cushion Consumers

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 19 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured Kenyans that the country has not experienced a fuel shortage despite disruptions and security threats facing petroleum shipments amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Wandayi said the government was relying on the government-to-government (G-to-G) fuel supply arrangement to maintain adequate stocks while exploring interventions to shield consumers from rising international oil prices.

He said the government was monitoring developments in the global oil market, particularly threats to vessels transporting petroleum products through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for international energy supplies.

“We have not experienced a fuel shortage in this country,” Wandayi said, maintaining that the government was taking measures to safeguard the country’s petroleum supply.

The Cabinet Secretary said the G-to-G arrangement remained central to Kenya’s fuel procurement strategy, helping maintain supplies amid uncertainty in international shipping routes.

He added that the government was considering measures to cushion consumers against the financial impact of rising fuel costs, including the use of stabilisation funds drawn from the Petroleum Development Levy.

“We must cushion the public against the shocks arising from this conflict,” he said.

Fuel prices remain a major concern for Kenyan households and businesses because of their direct impact on transport, food distribution, manufacturing and the overall cost of living.

Wandayi said the government would continue monitoring the situation and implementing measures to protect consumers while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

Wandayi spoke in Kisumu during an informal consultative meeting with Siaya County political leaders, including Members of Parliament, Members of the County Assembly and representatives of the county executive.

The meeting focused on consolidating political support for President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027 and strengthening cooperation among leaders aligned with the broad-based government.

Wandayi said the leaders remained committed to the political arrangement between Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arguing that their cooperation had laid the foundation for the current political partnership.

“As followers of Raila Odinga, we follow one command. Before he died, he left us with Ruto,” Wandayi said.

He added that the leaders recognised Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga as the de facto leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Wandayi said support for Ruto was informed by the President’s development agenda in the Luo Nyanza region and his historical association with ODM.

“We are behind the broad-based government led by President William Ruto and his re-election,” he said, adding that leaders in Siaya were working to consolidate their political support ahead of the official campaign period.

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode said MCAs had convened to assess their political position and discuss their support for Ruto’s second-term bid.

“In one voice, we have resolved to vote for Ruto in 2027 without apology,” Okode said, urging local leaders to set aside internal disagreements and work together.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda said all MPs from Siaya County were united in supporting Ruto’s re-election.

Ochanda said the Kisumu meeting would be followed by further consultative engagements aimed at strengthening coordination among leaders as they prepare for the 2027 General Election.

He also urged residents to obtain national identity cards and register as voters ahead of the polls.

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol, speaking on behalf of the county executive, said the deliberations were intended to consolidate support for the President.

The leaders called for unity within the county, saying they would continue engaging residents and coordinating their political activities ahead of the official campaign period.