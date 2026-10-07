South Sudan rejects claims of foreigners’ expulsion order

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – South Sudan has moved to dispel reports that foreigners have been given seven days to leave the country, with Juba County Caretaker Commissioner Kalisto Lado Faustino Nyigilo saying the government remains open to legally resident foreigners but wants them to stay out of small-scale retail businesses.

Lado made the clarification on Tuesday following reports circulating on social media claiming that he had ordered foreign nationals to leave South Sudan.

He said the reports were false and that he did not have the authority to expel foreigners from the country.

“The Commissioner has never said that, and it’s even not the mandate of the Commissioner to actually evacuate people or to send people out of South Sudan,” Lado said.

He said South Sudan welcomes foreigners who enter the country legally for business, residence, humanitarian work and other legitimate activities.

“Our policy is welcoming. We are welcoming everybody from any country who want to come to be with us in South Sudan,” he said.

However, Lado maintained his position that foreign nationals should avoid small-scale retail trade in Juba, including boda boda operations and the sale of everyday food items.

He said foreigners should instead invest in wholesale businesses, companies, factories and other ventures capable of creating jobs for South Sudanese.

Lado said his earlier remarks were aimed at protecting economic opportunities for local youth and women rather than discriminating against foreigners.

He questioned the growing involvement of foreign nationals in boda boda operations, asking what opportunities would remain for South Sudanese youth if foreigners dominated the sector.

He similarly raised concern over foreign women engaging in small-scale food vending, including selling chapati, potatoes, onions and tomatoes.

Lado rejected claims that his position amounted to a ban on foreign investment or hostility towards foreigners.

“There is nothing about sending of foreigners out of South Sudan. There is nothing about prohibiting foreigners from business. There is nothing about hating foreigners,” he said.

He instead urged foreign investors to bring substantial capital into the country and establish industries and companies that could employ South Sudanese.

Lado also addressed the ongoing removal of roadside businesses and structures in Juba, saying the county was not conducting indiscriminate demolitions.

He said the exercise was intended to clear roads, remove garbage and relocate businesses operating on road reserves to designated areas.

“We are not demolishing structures. We are organising the road, taking garbage out of the road and sending those who are putting their booths on the road to be in the rightful places,” he said.

Lado urged foreigners living in Juba to remain calm, saying those who obey South Sudanese laws had nothing to fear.

“Our foreigners who are here, be peaceful. No fear, no worry, unless if you commit any crime,” he said.