Sh350mn Elgeyo Marakwet water project targets 12,000 households

ELGEYO-MARAKWET, Kenya, Oct 13 – About 12,000 households in Marakwet East, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, are expected to benefit from improved water supply under the Sh350 million Kapyego Water Project.

The first phase has been commissioned, while construction of the second phase is ongoing. The two phases are expected to expand access to water for domestic use, farming and livestock keeping.

The project’s progress was highlighted during President William Ruto’s development tour of the region.

The Kapyego project is part of wider government plans under the National Infrastructure Fund to develop 50 mega dams, 200 medium dams and 1,000 micro dams to support domestic water supply, irrigation and livestock production.

Once both phases are complete, the Kapyego project is expected to serve about 12,000 households.