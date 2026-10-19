Security, traffic controls tightened ahead of Mashujaa Day in Eldoret

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Security has been tightened in Eldoret ahead of Tuesday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, with additional police officers deployed to security hotspots and traffic controls put in place to manage the expected influx of visitors.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan said security agencies had intensified patrols and strengthened coordination to safeguard celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium and ensure orderly movement around the city.

The security measures cover the stadium, designated parking areas, hotels, other accommodation facilities and critical installations expected to receive large numbers of visitors.

“The national celebration does not give anyone immunity from the law. Anyone who engages in criminal activity, threatens public safety or disrupts peace will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Hassan said.

Uniformed and plain-clothes police officers, alongside traffic police, will be deployed to secure the venue and surrounding areas, while National Government Administration Officers and National Youth Service personnel will help guide members of the public, particularly during and after the ceremonial marchpast.

Hassan urged motorists and visitors to follow traffic officers’ instructions, observe road signs and cooperate with security personnel to ease movement around Eldoret.

He said patrols would continue before, during and after the celebrations, with additional personnel deployed to identified security hotspots and neighbouring counties supporting security arrangements.

The regional commissioner also warned that individuals seeking to exploit the national event to commit crimes would face lawful action.

Beyond the celebrations, Hassan said the overall security situation in the Rift Valley remained favourable, citing progress in restoring peace in areas previously affected by banditry and other forms of insecurity.

He attributed the gains in the North Rift partly to sustained operations under the Maliza Uhalifu initiative, saying communities were gradually returning to normal life, businesses were reopening and displaced residents were returning to their homes.

The government, he said, would sustain intelligence-led and coordinated operations targeting not only perpetrators of banditry and violence but also those financing or facilitating criminal activities.

“There can be no meaningful development without security. Security is the foundation of peace, investment, trade and prosperity. Education and the delivery of public services depend on it,” Hassan said.

He called for continued cooperation among security agencies, government administrators, local leaders and residents to consolidate the progress made in restoring peace.

Hassan also urged political leaders, community elders, religious institutions, the media and the public to promote peaceful coexistence as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.

“Our diversity is a national asset, not a source of division. Every leader and citizen has a responsibility to promote tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect,” he said.

He cautioned against hate speech, incitement, ethnic hostility and inflammatory language, urging residents and visitors to celebrate Mashujaa Day responsibly and uphold the law.