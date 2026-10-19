Methu to IEBC: You cannot stop Ruto’s exit in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Secretary-General John Methu has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to remain impartial in the run-up to the 2027 General Election, warning against actions that could compromise the credibility of the polls.

Methu said the electoral commission had no candidate to protect and should instead focus on ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates seeking elective positions.

Speaking during a DCP tour of Murang’a County on Monday, October 19, Methu cautioned the commission against favouring President William Ruto or any other political camp, insisting that the outcome of the election must reflect the will of the electorate.

“Let me make this clear: in the 2027 political contest, you have no candidate. Your job is to act as a referee. We do not want you to favour us, but neither do we want you to favour William Ruto,” Methu said.

He maintained that the commission’s decisions and conduct would be critical in determining public confidence in the electoral process as political parties intensify preparations for the next General Election.

Methu argued that the IEBC must exercise its constitutional responsibilities without giving any contender an unfair advantage, warning that Kenyans would not accept attempts to interfere with their democratic choices.

End of Ruto’s presidency

The DCP official also declared that Ruto would lose the next election, expressing confidence that voters would usher in a new administration in 2027.

“I also want to tell the IEBC that William Ruto is a man who must go home. Nobody can stop the reggae,” he said, invoking the popular political slogan associated with opposition calls for a change of leadership.

Methu reiterated that neither the President nor the electoral commission could prevent the political transition he believes Kenyans will demand at the ballot.

He urged the commission to resist political pressure and ensure that its administration of the election did not undermine the electorate’s freedom to choose their leaders.

Voter registration

Methu also questioned the distribution of newly registered voters across the country, demanding greater transparency from the IEBC over registration figures in the Mount Kenya region and the Rift Valley.

He said he would formally write to the commission seeking data showing how many voters had been registered in the two regions during the preceding month.

The DCP secretary-general said the information would help the party assess registration trends and establish how voter enrolment was progressing in different parts of the country.

“The voter register was closed, and we want to know what happened. As secretary-general, I will write to the commission tomorrow to find out how many people were registered in Mount Kenya and how many were registered in the Rift Valley during the past month,” Methu said.

He called on the electoral agency to provide clear and accessible information on voter registration, arguing that political parties and the public needed reliable figures to evaluate the process.

His remarks come as political formations begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with voter registration and regional voting patterns likely to feature prominently in campaign strategies.

However, Methu did not provide figures to support his concerns about registration in the two regions or present evidence that the commission had manipulated voter enrolment.

Voters’ choice

Methu further cautioned the commission against exceeding its constitutional mandate, saying its role was to administer elections rather than determine their political outcome.

“You have no right, no authority, no freedom and no latitude to divert or subvert the will of the people of Kenya,” he said.

He argued that the country belonged to all Kenyans and rejected what he described as the notion that any individual or political faction could claim exclusive ownership of the country.

“This Kenya belongs to all of us who have come here to live. Nobody has come here to settle down at the expense of another person,” Methu said.

He maintained that the electoral agency must uphold the principles of fairness, accountability and neutrality, regardless of the political interests involved in the contest.