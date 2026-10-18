Rwandans in Kenya celebrate culture at Nairobi gala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — About 500 Rwandans and friends of Rwanda gathered at Utalii Sports Club in Nairobi for the second Rwanda Cultural Gala and Exhibition, an event aimed at promoting the country’s cultural heritage and strengthening community ties.

The event brought together members of the Rwandan community for sports competitions, cultural performances and an exhibition showcasing products and services offered by Rwandan entrepreneurs.

Participants competed in football, volleyball and igisoro, a traditional board game, before joining evening celebrations where top-performing teams in each category received awards.

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, thanked the diaspora committee for organising the event and urged Rwandans living in Kenya to uphold their national values and preserve their cultural heritage.

He encouraged the community to remain connected to its roots while promoting Rwanda’s rich cultural traditions.

Dr Innocent Butare, chairperson of the leadership committee of the Rwandan Community in Kenya, echoed the call, emphasising the importance of preserving Rwanda’s positive image.

Traditional dances, songs and drumming punctuated the celebrations, providing a platform for participants to showcase Rwanda’s cultural identity.

The gala also offered Rwandan entrepreneurs an opportunity to display their products and services, highlighting the community’s business activities and creating opportunities for engagement among participants.