Nyamira police probe killing of elderly couple in overnight attack

KISII, Kenya, Oct 18 — Police in Nyamira County have launched investigations after an elderly couple aged over 80 were killed in an attack by unknown assailants in Enchoro village, Bosamaro Ward, West Mugirango Constituency.

The couple were attacked at around 7pm on Saturday as heavy rains pounded the area, with the husband dying at the scene and his wife succumbing to injuries in hospital later that night.

Bosamaro Masaba Location Chief Benson Bosire confirmed the incident, saying it was reported to his office late in the evening, prompting security officers to visit the scene.

“The incident happened yesterday evening in Enchoro village where two elderly people, a husband and wife of over 80 years, were attacked by unknown people. The husband died on the spot while the wife died in hospital later at night. We have reported to the police and investigations have started,” Bosire said.

According to residents, the man was attacked with crude weapons and killed at the scene, while his wife sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she died at around 11pm.

Bosire said the motive for the killings had not been established, although investigators had collected information that could help identify and track down those responsible.

He urged residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to conduct their investigations, warning against retaliatory action.

“I want to urge residents to remain calm and allow police to do their investigations. We should not take the law into our own hands. Let us maintain peace as security agencies pursue the suspects,” he said.

The couple’s bodies were moved to the Nyamira Referral Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations.

The killings have sparked fear among residents, who have called on police to expedite investigations and ensure the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

One resident, Mary Moraa, expressed shock over the attack, questioning how assailants could target people of such advanced age.

“We are living in fear. How can someone kill two elderly people who are over 80 years old? These are people who cannot even defend themselves. We ask the police to do thorough investigations and arrest those who committed this act,” she said.

Residents also appealed to the county government and security agencies to strengthen night patrols in Bosamaro Ward, citing concerns over criminal activity during the rainy season.

Police had not publicly established the motive for the killings or announced any arrests by the time of publication.