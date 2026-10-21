Mosiria threatens to expose ‘rot’ at City Hall, accuses county of corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has threatened to expose alleged corruption and mismanagement at City Hall, declaring that the county government is not working despite attempts to intimidate him.

Mosiria said he would not be silenced by threats or online attacks, accusing unnamed individuals of attempting to stop him from going to his office and speaking out about alleged wrongdoing within the county administration.

“Let me be honest with you, my friends. We are going to unmask the rot in City Hall. We are going to expose and unmask the rot in City Hall,” Mosiria said.

He challenged Nairobi residents to question why county operations were failing, insisting that the public deserved to know what was happening within the administration.

“Nothing is working there,” he said, questioning why he should be prevented from accessing his office.

Mosiria also accused an unnamed individual of incompetence and alleged corruption linked to the county’s liquor department, claiming that money had been looted from the department.

“Someone who is incompetent, someone who is suffocating due to corruption and looted money from the liquor department. Now you have the guts to come and attack me,” he said.

The chief officer maintained that he would not be intimidated, urging Kenyans to stand by him as he prepared to expose what he described as wrongdoing at City Hall.

“I cannot be intimidated. You cannot cow me,” he said.

His remarks point to tensions within Nairobi’s county administration, with Mosiria presenting himself as determined to challenge alleged malpractice despite pressure from unnamed opponents.

However, the allegations of corruption and looting had not been independently substantiated in the remarks provided, and the individuals he accused were not identified.