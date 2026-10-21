Mosiria alleges procurement pressure in Sakaja fallout

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has broken his silence following his removal from office, accusing Governor Johnson Sakaja of sidelining him for nearly three years and alleging that his refusal to participate in questionable procurement deals triggered a prolonged fallout.

In a statement addressed to Sakaja, Mosiria thanked the governor for making his sacking official but claimed that he had effectively lost his powers as an accounting officer on December 28, 2023, when his responsibilities were allegedly transferred to junior officers.

He further claimed that his health budget was reduced from Sh1.2 billion to Sh100 million, leaving him without adequate resources to perform his duties.

“Thank you, my boss, for making my sacking official,” Mosiria said, in a message that laid bare the extent of his differences with the governor.

He alleged that the changes followed his refusal to be used in direct procurement arrangements that he claimed would favour people close to Sakaja and the governor’s contractors.

Mosiria said the fallout began on December 28, 2023, during what he described as their last meeting at the governor’s private office in Riverside, Nairobi.

According to Mosiria, Sakaja took away his responsibilities as an accounting officer and transferred them to junior officers through what he described as an unprocedural memo.

He also alleged that the governor later confronted him during a WhatsApp conference call attended by Chief of Staff Osman Khalifa.

Mosiria claimed the confrontation was linked to his refusal to participate in procurement arrangements that he believed were improper.

Mosiria said he was later transferred to the Environment department, where he claimed he had little authority because his director reported directly to the governor.

Rather than remain idle in the office, he said he took to the streets to lead enforcement operations and address issues affecting Nairobi residents.

“Instead of sitting idle in the office, I chose to go to the streets and lead operations meant to be handled by junior officers like my director because I still wanted to serve Nairobians,” he said.

He also claimed he endured attacks in official WhatsApp groups, public criticism and a court case that nearly resulted in a six-month jail term over alleged contempt of court.

Mosiria described these experiences as part of a sustained effort to frustrate him and push him out of county government.

He was subsequently moved to Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, where he remained until the latest changes.

In another claim, Mosiria said he had received information suggesting that preparations were underway for a court case intended to have him jailed.

“Lastly, I have information that you are preparing a court case to fix and jail me,” he said.

“I hope Nairobi people know who belongs to jail and who should serve them.”

Despite his claims of years of frustration, Mosiria said he remained committed to serving Nairobi and was encouraged by residents calling on him to seek the governor’s seat.

His declaration of interest in the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race has placed him on a potential political collision course with Sakaja, who may seek another term.

Mosiria said his ambition was driven by a desire to improve county services rather than settle personal scores.

“My desire has never been to fight anyone; it has always been to fix the systems and serve the people of Nairobi,” he said.

He added that the challenges he had faced had prepared him for the responsibility of leadership.