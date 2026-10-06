KICD begins distributing Grade 11 textbooks ahead of 2027 Senior School transition

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Schools have started receiving Grade 11 textbooks and literary works as the government prepares for the first cohort of learners under the Competency-Based Education system to advance to the next level of Senior School in January.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) began dispatching the approved learning materials to regular and Special Needs Education schools on Tuesday, October 6, in a distribution exercise expected to run until October 23.

The exercise will then be suspended during the national examinations and assessments before resuming on weekdays and continuing until December 23.

The early distribution is intended to give schools sufficient time to receive, organise and prepare the materials before learners report for Grade 11 at the beginning of next year.

KICD has directed school heads to ensure that personnel are available to receive the consignments during the distribution period.

The institute has also issued a fresh warning against the use of textbooks and other curriculum support materials that have not gone through its approval process.

Schools, teachers and parents have been advised to consult the official KICD Orange Book before buying Grade 11 textbooks to ensure that learners use materials approved for the new curriculum.

KICD said the use of unapproved books amounts to a violation of Section 27 of the KICD Act, 2013, and could attract legal sanctions.

Teachers have in particular been asked to exercise caution when recommending books to parents.

“Teachers should ensure the books they advise parents to buy for their children are approved by KICD to uphold high standards in curriculum delivery,” the institute said.

The official list of approved Grade 11 textbooks and literary texts has been published in the Orange Book on the KICD website. Curriculum designs for the grade can also be accessed through the institute’s website and bookshop.

KICD expects schools to have received their allocations before the new academic year begins.

Institutions that have not received their materials by the middle of January, or those that receive quantities exceeding their enrolment requirements, have been directed to report the matter to the institute through [email protected] or 0733762412.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the availability of approved learning resources would strengthen the implementation of Competency-Based Education as learners progress into the upper levels of Senior School.

Ogamba said the materials would support learners as they begin advancing along pathways and subject combinations linked to their abilities, interests and future ambitions.

He described the approval of the books as an important quality-control process that gives parents, teachers and learners confidence in the resources being used in classrooms.

“The evaluation and approval process is an important quality-assurance mechanism. It provides confidence to learners, teachers, parents and the education sector that materials approved for use in our schools are aligned to curriculum and suitable for supporting teaching and learning,” he said.

The CS urged schools and parents to rely on the Orange Book when making decisions on Grade 11 learning materials.

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa said the approved resources would be instrumental in turning curriculum designs into practical classroom activities.

He said teachers would be expected to combine the textbooks with curriculum designs and other suitable learning resources to strengthen approaches that place learners at the centre of the learning process.

“We therefore expect teachers to use these approved resources alongside the curriculum designs and other appropriate teaching and learning materials to facilitate learner-centred, inquiry-based and competency-oriented learning,” Ololtuaa said.

The State Department for Basic Education, he added, would work alongside KICD and other education agencies to track the implementation of the curriculum and respond to challenges emerging as learners move through Senior School.

KICD chief executive officer Charles Ong’ondo said the books were subjected to a rigorous assessment before being cleared for use.

The evaluation covered curriculum alignment, accuracy and relevance of content, suitability of teaching approaches, inclusivity, language and presentation.

Assessors also examined the extent to which the materials could help learners acquire the knowledge, skills, competencies, values and attitudes envisaged under the new education system.

The exercise brought together curriculum specialists, teachers, quality assurance and standards officers, subject experts and professionals from State corporations and industry.

Ong’ondo said the approval process would not end with publication of the materials, with KICD planning to continue gathering feedback from teachers, learners and other stakeholders.

“This is intended to ensure that materials recommended for use in our schools meet the required standards and respond appropriately to the needs of learners,” he said.

KICD Council chairman Simon Gicharu said the Council and its academic and subject panels had provided professional and governance oversight throughout the development and approval process.

He maintained that schools should restrict their procurement and use of Grade 11 materials to those appearing on the institute’s approved list.

Gicharu said the Council would continue providing strategic oversight to ensure KICD meets its statutory mandate while keeping curriculum implementation responsive to the needs of learners and the country.

The distribution comes as the government prepares for the second major transition of the pioneer Senior School cohort.

The learners who entered Grade 10 this year will move to Grade 11 in January 2027, bringing the country another step closer to completing the shift from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Education model.

The Grade 11 transition will also test the government’s preparedness to provide schools with adequate learning resources as the new system expands beyond its initial stages.

Under Senior School, learners are expected to pursue pathways and subjects that reflect their interests, abilities and career aspirations, making the availability of appropriate and curriculum-aligned learning materials a key component of the transition.