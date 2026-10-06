KNEC announces 2026 exam dates as 3.6 million prepare to sit tests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will deploy 342,005 contracted professionals to oversee national examinations and assessments involving 3,634,846 candidates between October 16 and November 20.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere announced the figures on Monday during the launch of the 2026 National Examination and Assessment Season, saying extensive preparations had been put in place to ensure the exercise is conducted smoothly and with the required integrity.

“The Council will administer assessments and examination to a total of 3,634,846 candidates between 16th October and 20th November 2026. KNEC will engage a total of 342,005 contracted professionals to facilitate the conduct and management of the field administration process,” Njengere said.

The 2026 exercise will cover the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

The total candidature represents a 6.13 per cent increase from the 3,424,836 candidates registered for national examinations and assessments in 2025.

According to figures released during the launch, 1,380,463 learners have registered for KPSEA, while 1,206,028 will sit KJSEA. The KCSE candidature stands at 1,048,355, making 2026 the first year the number of KCSE candidates has crossed the one-million mark.

The KCSE examination season will begin with rehearsals on October 16, followed by papers with low candidature from October 19 to 30. Papers involving large numbers of candidates will then be administered from November 2 to 20.

The KPSEA and KJSEA assessments will run from October 26 to 30.

Tougher measures

KNEC has announced tighter security measures for this year’s examination season, including the use of smart padlocks on all examination storage containers.

The technology was piloted in 250 containers last year and will now be rolled out across the country. The locks will be monitored from KNEC headquarters and will record access to the containers, helping the council detect unauthorised opening or tampering.

The containers will be opened only at designated times. KPSEA and KJSEA papers will be accessed from 6am, while KCSE centre managers will collect examination papers at 7am and 12.30pm for the morning and afternoon sessions respectively.

KNEC will also separate morning and afternoon KCSE papers in specially marked cartons to minimise the risk of mix-ups and unauthorised access.

The council has further personalised examination papers with candidates’ details, although the identifying information will be removed before scripts are released to examiners for marking.

Njengere warned candidates and parents against paying individuals who claim they can provide examination papers before the scheduled dates.

He said candidates would see the actual papers for the first time when they sit the examinations, urging parents not to lose money to fraudsters promising advance access to examination materials.

Mobile phones have also been identified as a major threat to examination integrity. KNEC has warned that candidates and examination officials will not be allowed to have phones at examination centres during examination sessions, with violations treated as examination malpractice.

For KCSE alone, KNEC will deploy 10,765 centre managers, 12,274 supervisors, 57,432 invigilators and 21,388 security officers. At least two police officers will be assigned to each KCSE examination centre, with additional security provided at centres with larger candidate populations.

Heavy rains

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba also warned that heavy rains could disrupt the examination process and said the government had activated contingency measures to ensure candidates are not disadvantaged.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast above-average rainfall associated with the El Niño phenomenon, prompting authorities to prepare for possible flooding, damaged roads and other challenges that could affect access to examination centres and movement of examination materials.

Ogamba said relevant government agencies would work together to respond to any disruptions during the examination period.

The government has also expanded storage capacity for examination materials, with 48 additional containers installed in sub-counties, bringing the total number of containers to 701.

Education officials have also raised concern over the growing use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies to facilitate examination malpractice.

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa urged examination officials to remain vigilant and ensure emerging technologies are not used to compromise the credibility of the assessments.

Education officials have warned that examination malpractice could undermine public confidence in the country’s education system and said those found violating examination regulations would face disciplinary or legal action.

The 2026 examination season comes as Kenya continues its transition to the Competency-Based Education system, with KPSEA and KJSEA forming part of the new assessment framework.

Notably, 2026 will also be the second-last KCSE examination for the 8-4-4 cohort, with the final 8-4-4 class expected to sit the examination in 2027.

KNEC has said it will operate a 24-hour call centre throughout the examination period to allow candidates, officials and members of the public to report incidents and seek assistance.