LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov 17 – Kenya’s Dismas Indiza, Nigeria’s rising star Godwin Okoko and Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo headline a 61- player international field set to compete at the Alpha Bravo Classic in Lagos, as the Sunshine Development Tour returns to Lakowe Lakes Golf Course this week from November 19-21.

The championship has attracted professional and amateur golfers from eight countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, underlining the growing regional and international appeal of the Tour.

Players will be competing for a share of the Sh3.2 million ($25,000) prize purse, Official World Golf Ranking points and valuable ranking points towards qualification for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

Leading the Kenyan challenge is experienced professional Indiza, who will be looking to make his mark against a competitive international field.

He is joined by fellow Kenyan professionals Samuel Njoroge Chege, Jastas Madoya, Naom Wafula, Nelson Mudanyi and Andrew Chelogoi, among others.

Much of the attention will also be on 19-year-old Nigerian Godwin Okoko, who returns to his home country in impressive form following a record-breaking victory at the CIO Golf Classic in Port Harcourt, where he carded a remarkable 22-under-par total.

Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko in action at Entebbe Golf Club during the Perl of Africa Golf Series, the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing

The victory has further established Okoko as one of the Tour’s rising talents and strengthened his position in the race for a place on the main Sunshine Tour.

Playing in front of a home crowd, he will be looking to sustain his winning momentum and consolidate his position in the rankings.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo will also be among the leading contenders, bringing his experience on the regional and international circuits to a field that includes Ghana’s Vincent Torgah and Kwame Ligbidi, Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel and Côte d’Ivoire’s Kouame Kouakou Richard.

Torgah, who claimed victory at the previous Tour event held at Lakowe Lakes, returns with valuable course experience and the confidence of a proven winner at the venue.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo in action during the Shunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing tournament at Ruiru Sports Club

Other notable Nigerian professionals in the field include Sunday Olapade, Francis Epe, Kamalu Bako, Andrew Odoh, Ajayi Tajudeen and Solomon Ideriah, among others, further strengthening the home challenge.

Beyond the prize purse, the Alpha Bravo Classic carries important implications for the Road to the 2027 Magical Kenya Open qualification rankings.

The tournament is among the designated events through which regional professionals can earn points towards securing places at the prestigious DP World Tour event scheduled for February 18–21, 2027, in Nairobi.

Sunshine Development Tour Tournament Director David Kihara expressed optimism about the continued growth of the circuit and the quality of competition expected in Lagos.

“We are getting better with each event, and the Alpha Bravo Classic this week in Lakowe, Lagos, promises to be an improvement over our last Tour outing,” said Kihara.