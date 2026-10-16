Kenya, IFAD step up push for climate-resilient agriculture and rural jobs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — Kenya is seeking to boost farm productivity, strengthen climate resilience and create jobs for young people through an expanded partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi outlined the priorities on Thursday when he received the credentials of Matteo Marchisio, IFAD’s new Country Director and Representative to Kenya.

The discussions focused on climate-resilient agriculture, improving smallholder farmers’ productivity and raising incomes in rural communities, as Kenya seeks to strengthen food security and position agriculture as a driver of economic growth.

“When our farmers thrive, Kenya thrives. Food security begins with empowering the people who feed our nation,” Mudavadi said.

He said the partnership would seek to deliver better harvests, stronger incomes and more opportunities for young people in agribusiness.

“Our goal is clear: make farming more productive, profitable and central to Kenya’s economic future,” he added.

Marchisio formally assumed his position on October 15, as Kenya and IFAD approach five decades of cooperation in agricultural development and rural transformation.

He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to improving rural livelihoods, strengthening food security and helping communities withstand climate-related shocks.

“IFAD remains firmly committed to supporting rural livelihoods, food security and climate resilience. Mutual commitment and shared ownership are at the heart of our partnership with Kenya,” Marchisio said.

The partnership comes as rural communities face mounting challenges, including climate risks and pressure to improve agricultural productivity, while a growing youth population presents opportunities to expand agribusiness and employment.

IFAD’s support to Kenya includes investments in smallholder farmers, rural enterprises and financial services, alongside efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains, improve market access and promote sustainable management of natural resources.

The organisation is also working with the Government to strengthen preparedness for climate-related shocks, including through measures to improve early warning systems, reduce risks to vulnerable households and protect productive assets.

Its El Niño preparedness and response work includes identifying interventions to support faster recovery and build long-term resilience among rural communities.

The next phase of cooperation will be shaped partly by the preparation of IFAD’s new country strategy for Kenya in 2027, which is expected to align future investments with government priorities and the country’s long-term development goals.

The process will involve national and county governments, the private sector, farmers’ organisations and development partners.

Marchisio also acknowledged Kenya’s role in IFAD’s governance and thanked the Government for its pledge to the organisation’s Fourteenth Replenishment, describing it as a demonstration of the country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and sustainable rural development.

Kenya joined IFAD in 1977. Since then, the organisation has financed more than 20 programmes and projects in the country and mobilised nearly US$1.4 billion to support agricultural development, rural livelihoods and climate resilience.

The investments have supported rural communities through improved livelihoods, greater resilience and expanded economic opportunities.