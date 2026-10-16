Matteo Marchisio assumes IFAD Country Director role in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Matteo Marchisio as its new Country Director and Representative to Kenya, with the next phase of cooperation set to take shape as the organisation prepares a new country strategy in 2027.

Marchisio formally assumed office on Thursday after presenting his credentials to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, marking the start of his tenure in a partnership that has supported Kenya’s agricultural and rural development for nearly five decades.

The incoming director’s priorities include strengthening climate-resilient agriculture, improving smallholder farmers’ productivity, expanding agribusiness and creating economic opportunities in rural communities.

Mudavadi said the government was keen to deepen cooperation with IFAD to make farming more productive and profitable while improving livelihoods for farmers and young people.

“When our farmers thrive, Kenya thrives. Food security begins with empowering the people who feed our nation,” Mudavadi said.

He said the discussions covered ways to boost agricultural productivity, strengthen resilience to climate change and improve rural incomes.

Marchisio reaffirmed IFAD’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s development priorities, with an emphasis on rural livelihoods, food security and climate resilience.

“IFAD remains firmly committed to supporting rural livelihoods, food security and climate resilience. Mutual commitment and shared ownership are at the heart of our partnership with Kenya,” he said.

A key task ahead will be preparing IFAD’s next country strategy for Kenya in 2027. The process is expected to provide an opportunity to align future investments with government priorities and emerging challenges facing rural communities.

IFAD’s existing programmes support smallholder farmers, rural enterprises and financial services, while helping strengthen agricultural value chains, market access and sustainable natural resource management.

The organisation is also working with the government to improve preparedness for climate-related shocks, including through early warning systems, risk reduction measures and support to vulnerable rural households.

Marchisio’s tenure begins as Kenya and IFAD approach 50 years of cooperation. Since Kenya joined the organisation in 1977, IFAD has financed more than 20 programmes and projects and mobilised nearly US$1.4 billion for rural transformation, agricultural development and climate resilience.

Marchisio also acknowledged Kenya’s role in IFAD’s governance and welcomed the government’s pledge to the organisation’s Fourteenth Replenishment, which supports its development work.

The coming strategy process will bring together national and county governments, the private sector, farmers’ organisations and development partners to shape the next phase of cooperation.

The focus will be on building on existing investments while identifying opportunities to strengthen rural livelihoods, improve agricultural productivity and expand economic opportunities in Kenya’s rural economy.