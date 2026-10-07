Kenya Airways passenger dies after medical emergency on Nairobi-Lagos flight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – A passenger has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos on Tuesday night.

Kenya Airways said the incident occurred at about 9:20pm Nigerian time, approximately 20 minutes before the aircraft was scheduled to land at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The flight crew immediately responded to the medical emergency and administered first aid to the passenger in line with established emergency procedures.

The aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 9:41pm, where medical personnel were waiting to attend to the passenger.

Following a further medical examination, the medical team confirmed that the passenger had died.

Kenya Airways expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and said it was working closely with the family, local authorities and aviation regulators following the incident.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused,” the airline said in an incident update.

The airline said it would continue to respect the privacy and dignity of those affected as it provides the necessary support to the bereaved family.

The incident occurred as Kenya Airways operated its scheduled Nairobi-Lagos service, with the airline confirming that the medical emergency was handled by the crew before the aircraft completed its journey to Nigeria.

Kenya Airways has not disclosed the identity of the deceased or further details regarding the medical condition that led to the passenger’s death.