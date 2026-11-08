From Nairobi to Miami: Harry Kappa crowned Kenya’s Red Bull Wings Cup Champion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Harry Kappa will fly Kenya’s flag at the Red Bull Wings Cup global finals in Miami, United States, in January 2027 after being crowned national champion, earning the opportunity to face off against gamers from 79 other countries.

Kappa, 21, a player from the Open League, earned the opportunity to represent Kenya after defeating Prorate 2-0 in the national final held on Saturday at Century Cinemax, Sarit, Nairobi.

The victory marks the culmination of a national competition that brought together players from the University League and Open League, with the leading performers earning places in the final knockout stage.

The University League provided a platform for students from universities across the country to compete, while the Open League brought together esports enthusiasts from different parts of Kenya.

Players progressed through home-and-away knockout matches, with aggregate scores determining who advanced. The national final brought the leading players from both leagues into a unified competition to determine Kenya’s representative at the global championship.

In Miami, Kappa will be among 80 finalists from around the world in a three-day competition to determine the Red Bull Wings Cup 2026 champion.

The tournament will feature EA SPORTS FC 27 matches alongside real-life football challenges, with activities taking place at Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium.

The opening day will feature tournament activities, followed by group-stage matches and qualifiers on the second day, alongside real-life football challenges. The final day will feature the quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand final.

“Winning the national final is a major milestone, but the bigger challenge lies ahead. Representing Kenya on the global stage is a responsibility I take seriously. I know I will be competing against some of the best players in the world, so I intend to use the time before the tournament to sharpen my skills, study different playing styles and prepare for the competition. My ambition is not just to participate, but to progress to the final stages and give Kenya something to celebrate,” said Harry Kappa.

The competition comes as esports continues to develop beyond recreational gaming into a commercial industry supported by sponsorships, broadcasting, digital content and organised tournaments.

“Competitions such as the Red Bull Wings Cup give young people an opportunity to test their abilities, compete at different levels and pursue their ambitions beyond the local scene. Kappa’s win is an important achievement, and we wish him all the best as he flies Kenya’s flag in Miami,” said Kenya 7s star Patrick Odongo, who is a Red Bull athlete.

“Competitive gaming is increasingly becoming part of the wider sports landscape. Like traditional sports, it demands discipline, preparation, strategy and the ability to perform under pressure.”

In Kenya, university competitions, online gaming communities and organised tournaments are widening participation while creating opportunities in sports marketing, event management, broadcasting, content production, team management and gaming technology.