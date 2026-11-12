Finding purpose through craft: How one young trainer is empowering artisans in Lamu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – At 24 years old, Kulthum Sheikhan from Lamu Matondoni is discovering the power of sharing knowledge and the difference it can make in the lives of others. Since joining Powered by People (PBP) in 2025 through the Jiinue Growth Program (JGP), she has conducted seven training sessions, working directly with communities and supporting artisans on their journey towards growth.

For Kulthum, becoming a trainer has been about more than delivering sessions. It has been an opportunity to grow in confidence, strengthen her communication skills, and develop meaningful relationships with the communities she serves. Each training session has broadened her understanding of the people she works with and reinforced the value of investing in their potential.

Finding Purpose Through Training

Working closely with artisans has given Kulthum a deeper sense of purpose. She is not only sharing knowledge, but also contributing to opportunities for people to strengthen their skills develop their capabilities, and explore new possibilities for their futures.

Every community brings different experiences, perspectives, and aspirations. Through these interactions, Kulthum has learned the importance of patience, adaptability, and creating an environment where participants feel supported in their learning. As she continues to develop as a trainer, she is discovering that the impact of her work extends beyond the training itself, into the confidence and possibilities that knowledge can create.

“Being a trainer has given me a greater sense of purpose. I have come to appreciate how much it means to share knowledge with others and support them as they develop their skills. Seeing people invest in their own growth motivates me to keep learning, improving, and reaching more communities. It reminds me that the work we do can create opportunities that extend far beyond the training room.”

Building Skills and Opening Doors for Artisans

For the artisans participating in JGP training, developing new skills is an important step towards building stronger businesses and creating more reliable sources of income. Practical learning can help artisans improve their craft, strengthen the quality and consistency of their products, and build the confidence needed to pursue new commercial opportunities.

However, skills development is only one part of the journey. For many artisan businesses, the next step is connecting their products to markets where there is demand, while accessing the resources needed to fulfil orders and grow their operations.

Through JGP, implemented by Powered by People, artisans can access a broader support system designed to help them progress from skills development towards business growth. This includes opportunities to connect with retail and hospitality buyers through PBP’s market access partnerships, alongside access to business financing options designed to help eligible enterprises manage the costs associated with growth.

Together, these forms of support can help artisans move towards more sustainable livelihoods. Stronger skills can improve their ability to produce and sell their work, market connections can create opportunities to reach new customers, and appropriate financing can help address working capital needs when pursuing commercial orders. As businesses grow, these opportunities also have the potential to support wider economic benefits for the artisans, their households, and the communities around them.

Looking Ahead: Growing Together

As Kulthum looks towards the future, she hopes to continue developing her skills as a trainer and reaching more communities. Her journey reflects the value of investing in people who, in turn, can share their knowledge and contribute to the growth of others.

Through the Jiinue Growth Program, Kulthum’s work represents an important part of a wider effort to strengthen artisan businesses and expand economic opportunities. By supporting both the people delivering training and the artisans receiving it, the programme is helping lay the foundations for stronger businesses, greater market participation, and more sustainable livelihoods.

For Kulthum, every training session is an opportunity to learn, to connect, and to contribute to something larger than herself. For the artisans she works with, it is another step towards realising the potential of their skills and building a future through their craft.