EACC arrests teacher over alleged bribes from three TSC job seekers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — A teacher at Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School has been arrested over allegations of demanding Sh300,000 from three unemployed teachers in exchange for securing them jobs at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said Lilian Nelima Buluma was arrested on October 12 following preliminary investigations into complaints that she had solicited KSh100,000 from each of the three job seekers.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had received KES150,000 through M-Pesa as part of the alleged bribes,” EACC said.

According to the commission, the suspect purported to have connections within the TSC and other government offices that could help facilitate the recruitment of the unemployed teachers.

The alleged scheme targeted individuals seeking employment, with the promise of securing positions through purported connections in government institutions.

Following her arrest, Buluma was processed at the EACC Western Regional Office and booked at Bungoma Police Station as investigations continued.

She could face charges of requesting and receiving a bribe under Section 6, read together with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

The commission did not indicate whether the alleged payments were linked to any actual recruitment decisions or whether the three complainants had been offered positions.

The arrest comes amid continued efforts by anti-corruption authorities to address bribery and the abuse of public office.