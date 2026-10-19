Counties to Receive KSh425.6 Million More in Additional Allocations

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – County governments will receive an additional KSh425.6 million in funding in the 2026/2027 financial year following President William Ruto’s assent to the County Governments Additional Allocations Act, 2026.

The law raises the total additional allocations to counties to KSh71.09 billion, up from KSh70.67 billion in the previous financial year.

The funding includes KSh12.73 billion from the National Government’s share of revenue and KSh56.38 billion in loans and grants from development partners, alongside allocations from court fines and mineral royalties.

The funds will support healthcare services, agricultural value chain development, climate change resilience, drought response, natural resource management, and water and sanitation programmes.

The legislation also requires quarterly reporting on actual transfers to counties to improve accountability and oversight of the funds.