Businessman accused of threatening Kibera magistrate to be charged at Milimani

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – A businessman accused of sending a threatening text message to a Kibera Law Courts magistrate will be arraigned and charged at Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Francis Kamau Karanja was on Wednesday presented before Kibera Law Courts Magistrate Victor Wakumile, where the prosecution sought to have the matter transferred to Milimani Law Courts for plea taking.

Karanja is accused of cyber harassment after allegedly sending a threatening message to a judicial officer handling a case involving Gabriel Saka.

The prosecution told the court that on September 28, 2026, Karanja sent the magistrate a text message allegedly intended to cause fear and intimidate the judicial officer.

The charge sheet quotes the message as saying:

“Greetings Hon. MM, I have not the great bias in the case of Gabriel Saka. It seems you have taken side and we will not allow it. I will not stop at anything to ensure justice is done. Be warned. Chunga kazi yako. Na ujichunge sana, Tunajua kwako.”

Karanja denied the charge and, through his lawyer, urged the court to release him on lenient bond terms.

His lawyer also asked the court to withdraw the matter from Kibera Law Courts, arguing that Karanja had been in police custody since Monday and had exceeded the period allowed for pre-charge detention.

The prosecution, however, asked for the matter to be handled at Milimani, noting that the complainant is a magistrate who works at Kibera Law Courts.

The prosecution argued that although there was no suggestion of actual bias by the Kibera court, continuing with the case there could create a perception of bias, particularly if the proceedings eventually went against the accused.

Magistrate Wakumile agreed that transferring the matter would address concerns over the perception of impartiality.

“It is my considered view that prosecuting the matter at Kibera Law Court will lead to allegations of bias. The issues of alleged violations of the accused person’s rights can be addressed once the accused takes plea,” Wakumile ruled.

The magistrate ordered that Karanja be remanded and presented before the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for plea taking.

The court further directed that the file be withdrawn from Kibera Law Courts and transferred to Milimani.

Karanja will spend Wednesday night at Kilimani Police Station before being taken to Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.