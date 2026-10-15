Africa Blockchain Festival opens in Nairobi with 50 startups seeking investors

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 15 – The Africa Blockchain Festival has opened in Nairobi, bringing together investors, technology companies and regulators to discuss funding for African startups and rules governing digital finance.

The three-day event, running until October 17 at Sarit Expo Centre, features American venture capitalist Tim Draper, alongside African entrepreneurs, financial institutions and policymakers.

The festival has selected 50 African founders for a fellowship programme that will connect them with venture capital firms, investors and potential business partners.

The programme includes startup pitches, scheduled investor meetings and a deal book outlining investment opportunities. Organisers say they will track funding and partnerships secured by participating businesses after the event.

Africa Blockchain Festival Convener Olubunmi Fabanwo said the initiative was aimed at helping startups access capital and business networks needed to grow.

“Africa has the talent, innovation and entrepreneurial ambition to become a global leader in the digital economy. What our founders need is greater access to capital, stronger partnerships and regulatory environments that allow innovation to thrive,” Fabanwo said.

Draper, founder of Draper Associates, said Africa was already playing a role in the global Bitcoin economy, with users relying on the cryptocurrency to make transactions and participate in international markets.

The festival will also bring together representatives from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Central Bank of Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority and Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission for discussions on digital trade and regulation.

One of the key sessions will examine how African countries can align their rules to make it easier for businesses to offer digital financial services across borders.

Other discussions will focus on stablecoins, cross-border payments, digital assets and the role of blockchain in financial services.

Organisers say the event will also include a closed-door policy roundtable on implementing the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol.

The festival runs until October 17, with organisers seeking to build links between African startups, investors and regulators beyond the event.