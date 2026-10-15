Java House opens new outlet in Narok

NAROK, Kenya, October 15 – Java House has opened a new restaurant at a Hass Petroleum service station in Narok town, targeting residents, students and travellers using the route to the Maasai Mara and western Kenya.

The outlet is expected to serve customers travelling to the South Rift and Lake Victoria regions, as well as residents and students, including those at Maasai Mara University.

Java House Group CEO Priscilla Gathungu said Narok was an important stop for travellers heading to different parts of the country.

Hass Petroleum CEO Abdusalam Salim Mohamed said customers would be able to refuel, shop and eat at the same location.

The company expects the new outlet to create jobs for local residents.

The opening follows recent expansions in Windsor, Thika, Makongeni and Buruburu in Nairobi, as well as Jinja in Uganda. Java House says it now operates 115 outlets across 20 cities and towns in East Africa.