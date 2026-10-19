Shakahola Massacre: Court Finds Mackenzie Guilty of Radicalisation Linked to 429 Deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – The High Court has found controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie guilty of radicalising his followers through extremist religious teachings that contributed to the deaths of 429 people in the Shakahola forest tragedy.

The ruling marks a significant development in one of Kenya’s deadliest cult-related cases, which exposed the dangers of religious extremism and the manipulation of vulnerable followers through distorted religious teachings.

Mackenzie, the founder of Good News International Church, has been at the centre of investigations into the deaths of hundreds of people whose bodies were discovered in mass graves in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, in April 2023.

Investigators and prosecutors have linked the deaths to a doctrine that allegedly encouraged followers to fast to death in the belief that they would attain salvation and meet Jesus Christ.

The case triggered a nationwide debate over religious freedom, the regulation of religious institutions and the responsibility of authorities to intervene when religious teachings place lives at risk.

The Shakahola tragedy came to light in April 2023 when authorities began recovering bodies from shallow graves in a remote section of the forest in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Subsequent exhumations uncovered hundreds of bodies, with forensic investigations indicating that starvation was the leading cause of death in many cases. Other victims showed signs of strangulation, suffocation and physical violence.

Investigators alleged that Mackenzie used his position as a religious leader to persuade followers to embrace extreme teachings, including rejecting food, medical treatment and formal education.

The prosecution maintained that the teachings were part of a broader system of radicalisation that isolated followers from their families and exposed them to conditions that ultimately led to widespread deaths.

The discovery of the mass graves prompted extensive investigations involving police officers, forensic specialists, pathologists and other government agencies.

The tragedy claimed the lives of numerous children, raising serious concerns over the protection of minors from religious exploitation and harmful practices.

In a separate murder case, Mackenzie and his co-accused faced 191 counts of murder linked to victims whose bodies were recovered from Shakahola. The victims in that case were overwhelmingly children.

Prosecutors alleged that children were subjected to starvation under the influence of the extremist teachings and that adults responsible for their care failed to protect them from the fatal practice.

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerability of children within closed religious communities, particularly where leaders discourage access to medical care, education and outside assistance.

The investigations into the Shakahola deaths resulted in multiple criminal proceedings against Mackenzie and other individuals accused of participating in or facilitating the activities of the religious group.

The suspects have faced various charges relating to radicalisation, organised criminal activity, terrorism-related offences and the deaths of followers.

In April 2026, a court ruled that Mackenzie and 95 co-accused had a case to answer in proceedings concerning organised crime and radicalisation, allowing the case to proceed to their defence.

The wider investigations have involved hundreds of witness statements, forensic evidence and accounts from survivors and relatives of victims.

Authorities have also faced scrutiny over whether earlier interventions could have prevented the deaths, with the tragedy prompting calls for stronger oversight of religious organisations and improved protection for vulnerable communities.

The High Court’s finding is likely to intensify discussions about how Kenya can protect religious freedom while preventing the exploitation of worshippers by individuals promoting dangerous doctrines.

The Shakahola tragedy exposed the challenges faced by authorities in identifying harmful practices within religious movements, particularly when followers are encouraged to withdraw from mainstream society and reject assistance from outsiders.

The case has also raised questions about the accountability of religious leaders whose teachings allegedly encourage conduct that threatens the lives and safety of their followers.

As investigations and related court proceedings continue, the deaths in Shakahola remain a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked extremism and the need to protect vulnerable people from exploitation.

The recovery of 429 bodies transformed the case into a national tragedy, leaving families seeking justice and raising questions about how such a disaster was allowed to unfold.