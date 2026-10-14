Ruto Steps Up Attacks on Sifuna, Dismisses TEP as ‘Empty Party’

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – President William Ruto has intensified his criticism of the opposition, mocking Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s political party as empty and questioning its ability to offer Kenyans an alternative leadership.

Speaking during his tour of West Pokot County, Ruto ridiculed Sifuna, arguing that its leadership lacked a substantive political agenda to present to Kenyans.

“Mr Empty went and launched a party called The Empty Party. From there, he went straight to a bar.

The last time we saw him, he was with Kofi Olomide, and the table was full of that hard liquor with those double names… I don’t know what… Jack something, John Natembeya… I don’t know who…”

“Now, my friend, you have a lot of work to do! I mean, the man himself is empty, the party is empty, and the only thing left is alcohol,” he said.

The President also criticised the unnamed leader over alleged appeals asking women to contribute KSh10 towards political activities.

“The man himself is empty, the party is empty, and the only thing left is alcohol! Then he starts asking women to send him 10 shillings or something.”

“This is the person you say we Kenyans should vote for? Do you really take us for fools? Do you think we are so foolish that we should vote for you simply because you have gone to a bar to drink alcohol? This people are just insulting our intelligence,” the President said.

Sifuna launched The Equitable Party (TEP) on October 3, as his new political vehicle to address what he described as Kenya’s challenges of inequality, corruption, tribalism and weak adherence to national values.

The Nairobi Senator, who previously served as ODM Secretary-General for more than a decade, announced plans to rebrand TEP as the Linda Mwananchi Movement, with himself as its presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.