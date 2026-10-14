PS Karugu Hails Ruto’s Digital Learning Platform as Nyaribo Junior School Represents Mt Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 — State Department for East African Community Affairs and Acting Principal Secretary in the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development Caroline Karugu has praised Kenya’s digital learning initiative, describing it as a historic milestone in the country’s education transformation.

Karugu expressed pride in witnessing the nationwide digital learning initiative spearheaded by President William Ruto, which seeks to connect classrooms through technology and expand access to digital education resources.

The milestone was marked by Nyaribo Junior School representing the Mt. Kenya Region, highlighting the region’s participation in Kenya’s growing digital education agenda.

In her remarks, Karugu celebrated the initiative as a significant step towards modernising education and embracing technology to improve learning experiences for pupils across the country.

“I am proud to witness this historic leap in education!” Karugu said, commending the effort to connect classrooms nationwide through a digital learning platform.

The initiative reflects the growing importance of technology in education, particularly in creating opportunities for learners to access digital resources and participate in a more connected learning environment.

Karugu’s message also underscores the importance of inclusive development, ensuring that schools from different regions are represented in the country’s digital transformation journey.

As Kenya continues to embrace technology across key sectors, digital learning initiatives are expected to play an important role in supporting education delivery, strengthening digital literacy and preparing learners for an increasingly technology-driven world.

The participation of Nyaribo Junior School in representing the Mt. Kenya Region adds a regional dimension to the national milestone, demonstrating the importance of ensuring that communities across Kenya are part of the country’s digital education ambitions.

For Karugu, the launch represents more than a technological advancement; it is a moment of national progress and an opportunity to strengthen education through innovation and connectivity.