Govt targets 20,766 schools in digital learning rollout as 64,000 teachers trained

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 — The government is expanding technology-based learning in schools, targeting more than 20,000 institutions in two phases as it seeks to bridge the digital divide and equip learners with skills for an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Principal Secretary for Children Services Caren Ageng’o said 64,000 teachers had been trained nationally to integrate digital tools into classroom instruction, as the government rolls out the National Digital Class Experience under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP).

Ageng’o spoke at Obambo Primary and Junior School in Kisumu West during the launch of the initiative in the county. The national launch was presided over by President William Ruto at Kiminini Junior School in Trans Nzoia County, with principal secretaries overseeing parallel launches in other counties.

She said access to digital education should not depend on a learner’s geographical location, arguing that children in rural and underserved communities deserved the same opportunities to engage with technology as their counterparts in major cities.

“Today we are not only celebrating a local event, but we are witnessing the unfolding of a national revolution in ICT,” Ageng’o said.

She noted that the digital divide risked leaving learners in underserved areas behind as technology increasingly shaped education, employment and access to services.

The PS said the government was addressing the challenge through investments in digital infrastructure, school connectivity and equipment to support interactive learning.

She cited the expansion of the national fibre-optic network, saying 37,000 kilometres had been built against a target of 100,000 kilometres.

Ageng’o said teacher preparedness was central to the rollout, with the training of 64,000 teachers intended to help educators integrate digital tools into lessons.

“We are ensuring that as we launch today, the teachers are already equipped to work with our learners,” she said.

The initiative is targeting 10,383 schools in the current phase, with another 10,383 expected to benefit in the second phase, according to the PS.

In Kisumu County, 305 schools are included in the current rollout, while another 669 are expected to benefit in the next phase.

Ageng’o urged teachers, parents and school administrators whose institutions were not included in the initial phase to remain patient, assuring them that the programme would be expanded.

She said digital classrooms would expose learners to visual demonstrations and interactive content, making lessons more engaging while introducing pupils to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Matthew Owili welcomed the initiative, saying digital skills and innovation were increasingly important in creating opportunities for young people.

Owili cited a software development training programme supported by the World Bank, the county government and Mastercard, which he said was helping young people acquire skills relevant to the digital economy.

He said digital hubs could enable young people to develop their skills, access online employment and work for international companies without leaving their communities.

The deputy governor called for continued cooperation between the national and county governments to expand digital infrastructure and strengthen technology-based learning.