Nyong’o Demands Probe, Compensation After Fuel Spill Into River Nyando

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 10 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called for urgent investigations, environmental clean-up and compensation for affected residents following a reported fuel spill from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) infrastructure into River Nyando and its surroundings in Muhoroni.

Nyong’o said the incident posed potential risks to public health, the environment, water sources and livelihoods, urging relevant agencies to establish the cause of the spill, assess the extent of contamination and ensure accountability.

In a statement issued on Friday, the governor expressed concern over the possible impact on local ecosystems, farming activities and communities that depend on the affected areas for their livelihoods.

“The reported accidental fuel spill from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) infrastructure into River Nyando and its environs in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, is of great concern to my administration,” he said.

The governor called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to conduct thorough and impartial investigations into the incident.

According to Nyong’o, KPC suspects deliberate interference with the pipeline, with investigations underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the spill.

He cautioned against drawing conclusions before investigations are complete, insisting that those found responsible for wrongdoing should be held accountable.

“I urge the relevant agencies to establish the facts expeditiously, professionally, and impartially, without prejudging the outcome, and ensure accountability where wrongdoing is established,” he said.

Nyong’o commended KPC’s initial response but emphasised the need for sustained coordination between the company, national and county governments, environmental authorities, local leaders and affected communities.

He said immediate containment measures, clean-up operations and environmental assessments should be prioritised to prevent further damage and determine the extent of contamination.

The governor also called for an assessment of the risks posed to water sources, natural ecosystems, public health and economic activities in the affected areas.

He urged relevant agencies to provide residents with clear guidance on precautionary measures as response operations and investigations continue.

The extent of the environmental damage and the number of people affected had not been established in the governor’s statement.

The Kisumu governor said households, farmers, businesses and other parties that suffer verified losses should receive fair compensation in accordance with the law.

“All affected individuals, households, farmers, businesses, and other parties must receive fair and appropriate compensation for verified losses in accordance with the law,” Nyong’o said.

He maintained that compensation should cover legitimate claims arising from the spill