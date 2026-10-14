Kenya Pipeline Company net profit rises 13pc to Sh11.58bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has reported a 13 percent increase in net profit to Sh11.58 billion for the financial year 2026, from Sh10.24 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to Sh43 billion from Sh39.5 billion, supported by a 7 percent increase in local and transit petroleum volumes.

Profit before tax reached Sh17.54 billion, while cash generated from operating activities increased 34 percent to Sh17.39 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents rose 84.4 percent to Sh20.54 billion at the end of the financial year.

Acting Managing Director Pius Mwendwa attributed the growth to higher revenue, improved operating efficiency and stronger cash generation, despite volatility in global petroleum prices and supplies linked to the Middle East crisis.

The company’s total assets grew 6 percent to Sh149 billion, while shareholders’ equity increased 11 percent to Sh119 billion.

However, borrowings fell 83 percent to Sh442.86 million following debt repayments.

KPC also plans to diversify beyond transporting and storing petroleum products through an integrated petroleum trading hub at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited facilities in Kipevu, Mombasa.

Chairperson Faith Bett-Boinett said the proposed hub would offer services including transhipment, bulk breaking, bunkering and re-export for regional markets.

The company is also considering expansion of its pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala and Kigali as it seeks to grow its regional business.

KPC expects revenue to rise from Sh43 billion to Sh68 billion by the 2030 financial year.

Mwendwa said the company would continue to rely mainly on petroleum storage and transportation even as it develops other revenue streams.

The board has recommended a first and final dividend of Sh5.9 billion, equivalent to Sh0.32 per ordinary share, for the financial year.