Nyandarua Ebola Suspect Tests Negative for Bundibugyo Virus

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Oct 25 – A suspected case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease reported in Kinangop Sub-County, Nyandarua County, has tested negative, easing concerns over a possible infection linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie confirmed that laboratory tests ruled out Ebola after an adult male who had recently returned from the DRC presented at a local health facility with symptoms that raised suspicion of the disease.

The case was reported on October 23, prompting health authorities to initiate precautionary measures as they awaited laboratory results.

In a statement released to the media on Saturday, October 24, and signed by County Executive Committee Member for Health Services Juliana Tisnanga, the county government said samples collected from the patient were tested at the National Public Health Laboratories (NPHL) in Nairobi.

Confirmatory testing conducted in line with national guidelines established that the patient did not have Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease.

“He was isolated as soon as he arrived at the facility as a precautionary measure to avoid the possible spread of the highly contagious disease,” the Governor said.

The patient is receiving treatment for other illnesses, with county authorities confirming that his condition is stable and his health has improved since admission.

The county government said it immediately activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre after the suspected case was reported.

A Rapid Response Team was deployed in collaboration with the National Government’s Ministry of Health to assess the situation and implement appropriate public health measures.

According to Tisnanga, infection prevention and control measures were strengthened at the health facility to minimise any potential risk of transmission while laboratory tests were being conducted.

Health teams also identified people who had been in contact with the patient and placed them under monitoring as a precautionary measure.

The measures were intended to ensure that any potential infection could be detected early and contained in line with national disease surveillance guidelines.

Tisnanga said the negative laboratory results allowed health authorities to stand down the precautionary measures and release the identified contacts from follow-up.

The county government welcomed the outcome, noting that the early identification of warning signs and the prompt response by healthcare workers had helped ensure the suspected case was handled appropriately.

She commended the health workers who recognised the symptoms, isolated the patient and initiated the necessary procedures without delay.

The county government reiterated the importance of vigilance and rapid reporting of suspected infectious diseases, particularly amid the ongoing Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the DRC.

The suspected case in Kinangop had raised concern because the patient had recently travelled from the DRC, where an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease is ongoing.

Health authorities routinely investigate suspected cases involving people with relevant travel histories and compatible symptoms to determine whether an infection is present and prevent possible transmission.

Although the Nyandarua case tested negative, the county government emphasised the importance of maintaining surveillance, strengthening infection prevention measures and ensuring suspected cases receive prompt medical assessment.

The latest laboratory results confirm that the patient was not infected with Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease, while treatment for his other illnesses continues.