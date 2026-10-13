Nairobi Convention adopts 15 decisions to strengthen ocean protection

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct 12 — Countries bordering the Western Indian Ocean have adopted 15 decisions to strengthen marine conservation, tackle plastic pollution and promote sustainable blue-economy investments as the Nairobi Convention marked 40 years of regional cooperation.

The decisions were adopted at the 12th Conference of the Parties (COP12), hosted by Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, where governments and regional partners also agreed on measures to improve ocean governance, restore coastal ecosystems and strengthen preparedness for major marine pollution incidents.

The meeting brought together more than 1,600 delegates, including representatives of the Convention’s 10 contracting parties, United Nations agencies, research institutions, development partners, civil society, young people and the private sector.

The outcomes are intended to accelerate implementation of the Convention’s 2025–2035 Integrated Work Programme and strengthen cooperation among countries sharing the Western Indian Ocean.

They include a regional strategy to combat plastic pollution, measures to conserve and restore mangroves, seagrasses and coral reefs, and a regional contingency plan for responding to major marine pollution incidents. Parties also called for stronger action against land-based sources of marine degradation.

The decisions come as coastal countries face the challenge of protecting marine ecosystems while expanding economic opportunities linked to fisheries, tourism and other ocean-based activities.

“The Western Indian Ocean is our shared heritage, our shared lifeline, our shared prosperity, and our shared responsibility,” Tanzania’s Vice-President, Deogratius John Ndejembi, said during the opening of the high-level segment.

He said a sustainable blue economy must benefit people and nature, adding that the Convention’s 40th anniversary should mark a turning point towards healthier oceans and more resilient societies.

Beyond conservation, the parties endorsed measures to strengthen marine spatial planning, ecosystem monitoring, scientific cooperation and information management. They also backed the use of digital tools and knowledge-sharing systems to improve evidence-based decision-making across the region.

The meeting further called for a coordinated regional approach to implementing the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, which provides a framework for protecting marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. Parties urged wider ratification, greater regional preparedness and capacity-building to support its implementation.

UN Environment Programme Deputy Executive Director Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said the decisions demonstrated the importance of regional cooperation in advancing marine biodiversity protection, pollution control, ocean governance and the blue economy.

“The challenge now is to turn these commitments into action that protects ecosystems, strengthens livelihoods and builds resilience for coastal communities across the Western Indian Ocean,” she said.

The parties also agreed on measures to improve ocean accounting, mobilise blue finance and encourage investments that benefit local communities, women and young people. They called for continued resource mobilisation and the fulfilment of financial commitments needed to implement the Convention’s priorities.

Zanzibar First Vice-President Othman Masoud Othman said the success of COP12 would ultimately be judged by improvements in marine and coastal ecosystems and the well-being of communities, rather than by the number of decisions adopted.

The Convention’s 40th anniversary provided the backdrop for the negotiations, which sought to build on four decades of regional cooperation while setting priorities for the next phase of ocean governance.

Established under the UN Environment Programme’s Regional Seas Programme, the Nairobi Convention provides a framework for cooperation among Comoros, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa and Tanzania.

COP12 also featured a business forum on blue-economy investment, 55 side events and 24 exhibitions showcasing regional initiatives and partnerships. Dedicated activities highlighted youth participation, women-led enterprises and inclusive approaches to ocean governance.

Mauritius was elected chair of the Bureau to the Nairobi Convention Secretariat. The venue and dates for COP13 will be announced after consultations with the Secretariat.