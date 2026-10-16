Kenya’s economy grows 5.1pc in Q2 despite higher oil prices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Kenya’s economy grew by 5.1 percent in the second quarter of 2026, up from 4.9 percent in the same period last year, supported by stronger performance in transport, tourism-related services, electricity and construction.

The growth came despite a rise in global oil prices, with the average cost of crude increasing to $104.45 per barrel from $67.44 a year earlier.

The Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing sector grew by 3.5 percent, down from 4 percent in the second quarter of 2025, partly reflecting the early end of the long rains.

On the other hand, transportation and Storage grew by 4.4 percent, compared with 3.3 percent a year earlier.

Accommodation and Food Services also expanded by 7.4 percent, while Electricity and Water Supply grew by 7.7 percent.

Information and Communication rose by 7.2 percent, Financial and Insurance activities by 6.1 percent, and Construction by 6 percent.