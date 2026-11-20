NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Kenyan education technology startup Dira has won the Education track at the African Agentic AI Design Challenge, taking home US$10,000 as African innovators push for greater involvement in shaping global artificial intelligence standards.

Founded by Irene Mukii (Miss Universe Kenya 2024), Jacinta Wanjiru and Michelle Gati, Dira was recognised for its AI-driven solution designed to help teachers identify learners who need additional attention and provide tailored support.

The startup was among the winners announced at the “Agentic AI for the Global South”, a closed-door side event held on the margins of the MCP Dev Summit in Nairobi.

Marga AI emerged as the first runner-up, winning US$8,000, while TALO was the second runner-up developed by university students aged 21 and 22, was the second runner-up, receiving US$6,000. All three teams also received computing credits.

Dira works as an AI assistant integrated into teachers’ daily workflows, helping them identify learners who may need support and convert quick spoken observations into structured “Evidence Cards”.

The system searches educational research to suggest interventions tailored to individual learners’ needs, learning styles or potential disabilities, while allowing teachers to retain control by approving or rejecting updates.

The challenge showcased more than 60 AI agents developed by innovators, highlighting the growing application of agentic AI to problems facing the continent.

The workshop, held on Wednesday, November 18, at the Hyatt Hotel in Nairobi, focused on how Africa can help shape the rules governing agentic AI instead of being left to adapt to standards developed elsewhere.

Participants explored the importance of involving African voices from the outset, arguing that early engagement by policymakers could help prevent fragmented regulations across countries while strengthening collaboration between governments and innovators.

The discussions examined AI’s potential in African contexts, including what it takes to develop, deploy and govern the technology while ensuring solutions respond to local needs.

Paulin Basinga, Africa Director at the Gates Foundation, praised developers for coming up with solutions capable of addressing modern challenges but cautioned against deploying AI where simpler approaches could work.

“It is not every time you need to deploy AI. Sometimes you can actually solve the problem yourself. AI is there to assist you,” he said.

Basinga said AI could help African countries improve efficiency across sectors, particularly healthcare, where it could support overstretched health workers, reduce medical errors and improve the distribution of medicines.

However, he warned that technology could not substitute investment in basic health services, saying countries needed to build the data, skills and evidence required to shape AI around their own needs rather than simply consume technologies developed elsewhere.

The Gates Foundation is placing greater emphasis on ensuring AI benefits communities historically underserved by technological advances.

The foundation has committed at least US$1 billion over the next two years to expand access to AI and AI-enabled solutions. Of the funding, 40 per cent is directed to healthcare, another 40 per cent to education, 10 per cent to agriculture and 10 per cent to digital foundations.

The discussions underscored the need for African countries to participate in shaping emerging global AI standards, ensuring the continent’s priorities, experiences and requirements are reflected as agentic AI develops.